Conservative students upset after UNCW teacher washes away political opinions

23 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

UNCW (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is little doubt the candidates in the race for president are polarizing for many people.

At UNCW, opinions about Donald trump and Hillary Clinton and how one teacher handled them have some conservative students upset over their free speech rights.

“It really angers me,” UNCW Republicans Vice President Jessica Ortiz said. “It’s funny how an English professor is promoting censorship, I would never dump water on a pro Hillary chalking or sign or anything”

Last week, across these sidewalks and stairs near Morton Hall at UNCW. Students say there were pro- Donald Trump drawings along with anti- Hillary Clinton ones until English lecturer Hannah Dela Cruz Abrams washed some of them away.

Abrams then, posted on Facebook about what she did firing up some republican students.

“You know there shouldn’t be a left bias thinking on campus. It should be pretty neutral or at least bring both sides. Don’t wash away someone else’s opinion,” Ortiz said.

Not all students agree.

“Um, I feel like she only washed it away to not cause any tension on campus between other students with their political beliefs,” Joseph Moralez said.

When it comes to her Facebook posts.

“That sigh of relief she is taking has been looked at as braggery, and I think she’s just proud of herself and is trying to express how proud she is to be apart of this wonderful institution,” Catherine Parks said.

Abrams sent us this statement defending her actions.

“As a point of clarification, I only erased chalkings with blatantly racist content as those appeared to constitute hate speech and were clearly in violation of the Seahawk Respect Compact. As a consequence, I have been the target of harassing messages, some of which are racially motivated,” Abrams said.

Click here to see the Respect Compact. 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • jeffreyhughesnc

    I guess you weren’t around for the Carter administration. I agree with you that both parties have a hand in making home ownership more available – not everyone is fit for the financial responsibility of owning a home. I find it even more frustrating that no one says that people’s own greed (NOT just the banks) had a large part of this. Flipping houses has it’s risks and many people over leveraged themselves to turn a buck. They were caught with their pants down and that’s the risk you take. I certainly feel for people who lost their job and then lost their home. I believe deregulation is only a problem when you have the government (both parties) pressuring banks to ease their own standards. Do I believe there were unscrupulous mortgage brokers – certainly but I don’t believe every one of them were. I believe banks were guilty for lying about mortgaged backed securities but I don’t believe they were guilty for people buying homes that had tripled in value… and before you blame appraisers – they can only go by the what the market dictates and the market was hot in early 2005. A house would only remain on the market for week. Remember what you said about supply and demand – when the supply is short and demand is high then prices go up.

    Which brings me to gas.

    I remember when gas prices were going up during the Bush administration many people were blaming Exxon and the Bush family for gouging people on gas. I believe most of those people that were doing the blaming were Democrats. They were blaming speculators, oil companies, those mean old Republicans… basically they were blaming everyone they love to hate. The truth of the matter was that China and India had become larger consumers driving demand up beyond capacity. I really thought that Democrats prefer higher prices anyway and that is the way that President Obama sold it. I believe his MO was with higher gas prices the more exotic renewable energy could be competitive. Then he claims under his administration there is more drilling than ever before but really in reality there was more drilling despite his renewable policy. Oil was high enough to make American oil competitively priced and more drilling was done on private land and not federal land, so President Obama had nothing to do with it. Then the US was drilling more oil than anyone else in the world which made Saudi Arabia nervous that they were going to be irrelevant in the oil market which is their geopolitical leverage; so they started to over produce, even with China’s demand cooling, to drive the price down and drive the US and Russia out of the market (this really sent the Russian economy into a free fall). This drove tons of over night “Oil Wild Catters” in North Dakota out of business (real estate (rental and for sale) in North Dakota was out of control because of all the drilling). President Obama nor a Republican congress had anything to do with the lower gas prices – OPEC/Saudi Arabia did… but what ever, I guess you’ll believe what ever you want to hear.

    As far as the Professor goes, I have to ask, who put her in charge of UNCW’s censorship? What was so controversial in the chalk writings that college students’ delicate eyes/ears couldn’t bare? Was it because Donald Trump has said some pretty horrific things or were there actually racist chalk writings? Democrats throw that moniker around so much that it has cheapened it’s meaning. Republicans are guilty too for blaming people for not being patriots or calling folks socialists (I lived under Francois Mitterrand for two years – I know what socialism is). I always thought that the University was the bastion of “all” free speech that’s why they have tenure. To me, it’s all or nothing. Either accept all political speech or don’t have any of it – AND FOR GOD’S SAKE it’s not up to a damn English Professor to decide.

    Frankly, I find both major candidates unappealing – has anyone given any thought to this 20 trillion dollar credit card bill that we have to pay. President Obama doesn’t seem too interested nor are Clinton or Trump. I hate politics.

    • Vog46

      Jeff-
      Your assumption about me was wrong – I cast my first vote in the 60s from Vietnam so yes I remember Carter (and Reagan who was a bigger home ownership pusher than Carter was).
      Your assumption about DEMS blaming Bush for higher gas prices was wrong – again assumptive on your part. A president has no control over gas prices. However, if there’s a glut of oil the price of gas will go down. We just had ANOTHER large discovery of recoverable oil in Alaskas last week.. The price will go down even with this so called agreement in place.
      The part of the DEM party being better for the economy over the last two ceturies is born out by fact, unfortunately, with two exceptions, Reagan and Eisenhower and in Reagans case debt as a percentage of GDP rose 150% under his watch, hence the series of tax increases proposed by Stokman and approved by Reagan.
      Deregulation of the securities industry was the prime motivator for the last recession. If (a BIG if) mortgages were NOT ALLOWED to be bundled with high interest credit card and auto loans the housing market might not have failed. A WAG on my part, but steeped in research on the matter.

      The choices are not good but Rubio would have cleaned Hitlery’s clock had he been the nominee.

      Vog

  • stormykitteh

    Hannah Abrams – progressive censor and book burner for the twenty first century.

  • Beanomac

    Why is it ok for the left wing to “freely express” their opinion, but the right wing can’t?

  • Vog46

    Hold on here guys……

    My tax dollars support the university and all it does.
    I do NOT want ANY student, liberal or conservative, defacing state property which last time I looked was a crime.
    Arrest the sorry SOBs and let them VOTE to express their opinion like the rest of us

    Vog
    Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

    • Your tax dollars also support 14 million illegal aliens, an ineffective justice system that allows violent criminals to roam free every day, and BILLIONS in entitlements to the lazy baby-farmers in this country. Why don’t you whine about some of that instead of crying out against a bunch of harmless “chalk” that defaces nothing after rain hits it? If the chalk were able to spell “Hilary”, you would embrace it and rant-out to have it preserved!
      “Unfocused purpose”! The very same thing our current president has done to get this country in the oblivious shape it’s in!

      • Vog46

        I said liberal OR conservative but reading comprehension is not your strong suit Chris

        We also allow rich folks to not pay taxes use campaign donation to pad their hotel’s pockets. WE also subsidize corporate profits.
        This country is far better off than it was 7 years ago.
        Stock market? Up
        Gas prices? Down
        Unemployment/ Way down
        debt is up thanks to the recession Dubya left us with along with 2 unfunded wars.

        The economy performs much better under DEM Presidents.

        Can’t wait for Nov 9

        Vog
        Unaffiliated NOT voting for Das Fuhrer, and darned proud of it

      • Cbomb

        Stock market propped up by phony cheap lending rates, gas prices in the tank due to world wide economic downturn, unemployment buoyed by phony gov’t stats just look at work force participation rate. Dubya got stuck with the results of easy home owner lending imposed under Clinton and republican senate a decade before (these things do take time)

      • P y a t

        Knock-knock. Who’s there? Votes. Votes who? Doesn’t matter, it won’t be counted.

      • Paul Harrison

        Just browsing through the comments and stumbled across yours.

        Curious, how was Nov 9, for you, pal..?

      • Vog46

        Just great.
        Some of my candidates won some lost.
        Wages haven’t gone up much but considering the other economic news? I’m not too concerned by it.
        We’ll see how the GOP does addressing the debt…..

        Vog
        Unaffiliated and darned proud of it still

      • Paul Harrison

        … one more item; Wages..? Stagnant. There, fixed that for you.

      • guest45

        no, dems come in after republican presidents clean up the mess the previous administrations leave them with, then the foundation is shored up and things start progressing and along comes a DEMO RAT president to spend like a drunken sailor and right back in the hole we go and then the cycle starts all over.

        Stock market= hot air balloon dems have pumped full that will deflate, so hold on

        Gas Prices= Obama wanted $7 to 8 dollars a gallon, despite his best efforts we still kept drilling and lowered our fuel prices, giving more money in the taxpaying pockets and so we were able to spend more

        Unemployment= not true, people just gave up and the liberal media just quit printing true facts

        and now we have our true hope and change, in a week our new president elect has done more to help the American citizen than the previous one has done all his life, thank you for stepping us to help us PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!!!!

      • Vog46

        stats prove you wrong Guest but believe what you want – you always do !!!!!

        Vog
        Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

    • Oceanwalk8305

      Chalk?! Overreaching a bit, are we?

  • CJ Date

    Yes, conservatives are offended when state actors trample on the Constitution.

  • Roy

    Odd why not show the chalk drawings of the racist sayings as you claim? You posted a lot of pictures before you used water but not a one was what you claimed was racist.

  • timmcguire

    Abrams first said she washed away “Vote Trump” chalking and now she claims that she only erased racist ones. It appears she’s either (a) lying, or (b) regards mere political opposition as racism. Either one of these are troubling. Even more troubling is her claim that she was acting by the authority of university policy. Thus, she claims she was acting, not as a private individual, but under the color of an officer of the state, and thus engaging in unconstitutional infringement of the free speech right of students, and exposing the university to a lawsuit for violations of the 1st Amendment.

  • Jack

    Conservatives are always so offended about everything. Guess UNCW isn’t PC enough for them.

    • If I didn’t know any better I’d say that you have your political parties ALL confused up! “PC” is the way of the democrat, not conservatives. T’sok Jack, a huge amount of you millennials are severely confused!

      • marinade

        I think you might be missing the sarcasm here? Conservatives scoff at “microagressions” but what could be more micro than erasing someone’s chalk drawing?

    • Roy

      Go back to your safe space if you can’t have different dialogue or debate. Sure your moms boobies are missing you.

    • Oceanwalk8305

      Conservatives: creators of the terms “micro-aggression” and “trigger word”. The problem is too much PC,not “isn’t PC enough”.

Related News

US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats
Read More»
Police evacuated the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City as they investigated a suspicious package on Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo: ABC News)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys
Read More»
Roy Cooper (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Roy Cooper to take oath of office shortly after 2017 starts
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments