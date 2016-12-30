CBS: What you need to know for Sunday’s big move

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a change WWAY has been telling you about for a while now, and it’s almost here.

When the new year starts, WWAY will be Southeastern North Carolina’s new home for CBS, featuring two brand new newcasts on WWAY CBS.

In addition, WWAY will have a 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscast each week day. Everyone at WWAY is excited about it, including Chief Engineer Marty Doty.

“This is actually very large for this community. CBS has recently been on a low-powered station, so people with antennas have a hard time getting it. When it goes on to our channel, it’ll be part of our main transmitter package at a mega watt ERP. This will stretch from Myrtle Beach to all the way up into Jacksonville, so people with antennas will be able to pick us up,” Doty said.

The channel will be picking up new shows like “The Big Bang Theory”, “Blue Bloods”, “Survivor”, and “NCIS”, as well as new sports.

“Well, if you’re familiar with CBS, obviously the NFL is huge. So for us to be able to broadcast the NFL, we’re very excited to bring that to you,” Doty said.

But don’t worry: Nothing will change when it comes to ABC. If you have an antenna, ABC will remain on Channel 3.1 and on the channels you are used to on cable and satellite.

CBS will be on 3.2, and The CW will move over to 3.3 to replace COZI TV.

