911 calls released after woman shot and killed suspected home invader

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials have released the 911 calls from the moment a woman fought back against an intruder.

Yesterday, Kay Dickinson told WWAY in an interview she had just gotten off work and was going into her apartment at Colonial Parke when she was attacked.

Dickinson said a man, later identified as Willie Franklin Stith III, 35, forced her into her home at gunpoint, beat her and then tied her up with a broken belt in her bedroom.

Dickinson said she got free, shot him, and then called 911.

Dispatcher: “Okay. Hold on. You shot somebody?”

911 Caller: “Yes. He tried to rob me.

Dispatcher: “I understand he tried to rob you. Just keep me on the phone. Is he awake?”

911 Caller: “I don’t know. Please hurry up.”

Dispatcher: “Are you near him where you can check to see if he is awake?”

911: “I don’t want to check! I’m bleeding.”

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

According to the department of public safety’s website, Stith had a criminal record dating back to 1998.