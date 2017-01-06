Wilmington student chosen for White House Initiative

WILMINGTON, NC—Mina Yakubu, a 17-year-old Senior at New Hanover High School, is one of 17 US students selected to serve on the Student Advisory Board of the “Better Make Room” White House initiative.

The initiative was announced a year ago by First Lady Michelle Obama, who created the campaign to target Generation Z, or young people ages 14–19. Ms. Obama said that the initiative aims to celebrate education and help students who are navigating the college-going process.

Yakubu emigrated to the U.S. from Ghana, West Africa. She is a LEDA Scholar and President of her school’s International Club. She is also a part of NHHS’ Lyceum Academy, an accelerated college preparatory program which educates high school juniors and seniors.

An NHHS press release describes Yakubu as an ambitious young woman who has found strength in her African heritage, a passion she hopes to further in college.

“Mina has worked very hard to achieve this honor. She is a leader at our school – both academically and behaviorally. In addition, Mina is an extremely talented young lady who has her priorities straight, and we’re so proud of her,” said Mr. James McAdams, NHHS principal.

As a Student Advisory Board member, Yakubu will be tasked with creating a “college-persisting and college-graduating culture” at her school.

The inaugural Student Advisory Board has 12 high school students and five college students representing 13 US States.

A White House press release states: “As proven leaders, organizers, changemakers, and innovators, these students will help the country achieve President Obama’s North Star goal — that our nation will once again lead the world in college completion rates.”