National champion coach coming to Wilmington in six weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (PORT CITY CHURCH RELEASE) — Legendary Clemson University football coach Dabo Swinney will be the featured speaker at an exclusive fund raising event for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Thursday, February 23, 2017. The Dinner and Program will begin at 5:45pm at Port City Community Church in Wilmington. The event IS open to the Public!

Coach Swinney just wrapped up another outstanding season with the Tigers (14-1 and capturing the CFB National Championship with an exciting win over Alabama.) It was Clemson’s first national title in 35 years! His career record is a staggering 89-28 over nine seasons with a winning percentage of .759 after winning a national championship at Alabama as a player. He recently signed a six-year contract extension in April 2016 to continue to coach Clemson football.

But what has endeared Coach Swinney not only to his players, but college football fans in Death Valley and around the world is his undying commitment to the OVERALL growth of his players. Not only does he care about their success on the gridiron, but even more so their development as young men with a spiritual foundation. That’s where Coach Swinney’s commitment to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes comes in….

Port City Community Church is located at 250 Division Drive (just off Eastwood Road) with ample parking. ONLINE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR DABO SWINNEY on February 23rd, and Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please visit www.southeastncfca.org for more information. A limited quantity of individual tickets may be available for purchase at a later date.