Nearly one year since Ebonee Spears went missing, police say search is still active

Ebonee Spears went missing in January 2016.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday marks one year since Ebonee Spears disappeared. The Wilmington mother was last seen on January 15, 2016.

“Almost exactly a year ago Ebonee Spears was reported missing by her mother,” said Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay.

According to police, 30-year-old Spears was caught on camera at Wilmington Police Headquarters, and then later that night a witness saw her at Taylor Homes.

“It’s still an active and open investigation,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay said initially police got a number of tips on where Spears might be. But that isn’t the case anymore.

“It’s really slowed down so it’s not quite on people’s mind as much as it probably should be,” Lindsay said.

She said when a case has been open as long as this, it’s important to keep the public informed and interested.

“These cases, they’re kind of sad because it does seem like the public forgets about them. The families don’t. We know our detectives, they don’t. They take a lot of this stuff very personal,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay said no matter how much time has passed, police still ask if anyone knows absolutely anything contact them.

Sunday at Carolina Gymnastics Academy there will be an event from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. to spread hope and awareness in honor of Ebonee Spears.