Students bring history to life through coloring book

African-American historical buildings coloring book, for the community by the community. (Photo: Taylor Yakawenko/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — History came to life today at New Hanover High School through a coloring book.

Learning about history isn’t always something people are eager to do.

But students at New Hanover High School found a way to bring history in Wilmington to life.

With the help of support the port and staff from UNCW and New Hanover High School, students created this “Wilmington in Color” coloring book to help inform people on the history of the city.

“I think that it’s really important that the students get to learn and the city as a whole gets to have awareness about things that aren’t always mentioned.” New Hanover teacher Elizabeth Felts said.

The book highlights different African-American historical sites throughout the city like the Sampson House, Bellamy Mansion and many others.

The students say that makes this book that much more important.

“I think more towards the African-American community,” Faliah Baity, a student on the project, said. “So we will treat our communities with respect.

While it may not have been their idea, the students played a key role in this piece of history.

“The students really are the ones that made it come alive because they did all the research, they did all the drawings,” Felts said. “It’s really their book.”

FOR THE STUDENTS, IT WAS ABOUT HAVING FUN AND LEARNING WHILE GETTING THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE ARTISTIC.

“Artistic is drawing what you feel and it always turns out good,” Isaiah Corbett, another student on the project, said. “If you’re feeling the drawing, it always comes out perfectly.”

While you can erase the marks on the page, you can’t erase the history of the city.

Support the Port is selling these coloring books as a fundraiser.

So if you want a piece of Wilmington history, click here.