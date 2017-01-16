Toddler allegedly shot in head during father’s drug deal

SANTEE, S.C. (AP) – State agents say they have arrested a man whose 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when the father got into a gunbattle during a drug deal.

A State Law Enforcement Division arrest warrant said 33-year-old Tyrone Randolph left his daughter in the backseat of his car when he went to buy drugs in Santee on Saturday.

Authorities say Randolph and the drug dealer started shooting at each other and the child was wounded in the head.

Investigators say she was taken to the children’s hospital in Columbia. Her condition Monday was not released.

Randolph is charged with unlawful neglect of a child, which carries up to 10 years in prison. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/16/2017 2:45:06 PM (GMT -5:00)

