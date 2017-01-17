Columbus Co. Animal Control discovers 3 abused dogs

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Columbus County Animal Control said that it discovered three abused dogs in a home west of Delco on Andrew Jackson Highway Tuesday.

According to Animal Control, the dogs had no food and only stagnant, dirty water to drink. One was so tightly chained to a tree it could not move, investigators said.

In addition, the animals did not have their rabies vaccines, as required by law.

Another dog inside the home was being fed and cared for, although it also did not have its rabies vaccination.

“The owners obviously knew better,” Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince said in a news release.

Investigators say one of the residents jumped into his car and drove away taking one of the dogs with him.

The owners are charged with three counts of failure to obtain a rabies vaccination; two counts of restraining dogs in a cruel manner; two counts of animal cruelly for denying food; and two counts of animal cruelty by denying drinkable water.

The officers were responding to a report from someone who had passed in front of the home and witnessed the abuse. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected, investigators say.