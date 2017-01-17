Columbus County man pleads guilty to 2014 murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)–A 33-year-old Lake Waccamaw man will spend the next 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a 2014 murder in Columbus County Superior Court.

Antwan Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and an additional count of attempted murder Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser sentenced Johnson to between 30 and 37 years in the North Carolina Department of Corrections on the second-degree murder charge.

Additionally, Johnson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to between 16 and 20 years in state prison. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Johnson and two co-defendants, Derrick Pierce and Amanda Canady, were charged in the murder of Keisha Ward and the attempted murder of Johnny Tyler in Hallsboro on New Year’s Day in 2014.

As part of Johnson’s plea, he agreed to testify in the cases against Pierce and Canady, which are set for trial this year, if necessary.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

