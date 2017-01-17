New access bridge approved for Love Grove community

Love Grove community granted new access bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a long road but tonight dozens of Love Grove residents are celebrating after the Wilmington City Council unanimously approved a new access bridge to their community.

It’s been years in the making for residents of the Love Grove community and it’s finally here. The city council not only approved a 4-million dollar contract for a new access bridge, but they also thanked the citizens for approving the 2014 bond that made this project possible and praised them for their patience.

Right now the neighborhood is only accessible by one entrance which can be blocked by train traffic. In 2013, residents were trapped in by a train derailment putting nearly 100 families at risk. Now, they’re one step closer to finally having another way out.

President of the Love Grove Community Association, Lynda McMillian spoke with us and said, “We just got the okay for our new bridge to be built over in Love Grove. and we are very excited about it. Everything has been finalized on tonight, and we are excited and grateful and thankful for it.”

McMillian says construction is scheduled to begin in the next few days and they hope to have the new bridge finished by December.

In addition to the new access, the city council approved an ordinance to reduce the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 in parts of the Love Grove community and Clarendon Park.