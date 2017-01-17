Part of 3rd Street could be closed until end of 2017 for NCDOT construction

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: ,

Portion of 3rd Street near Greenfield Lake could be closed until end of 2017. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)
Portion of 3rd Street near Greenfield Lake could be closed until end of 2017. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A busy intersection in New Hanover County will soon be closed for several months as NCDOT replaces an old pipe.

The project will replace a large box culvert at the intersection of Burnett St., Third St., Front St. and Carolina Beach Road.

They expect the Third Street closure to happen from April 10 until the end of the year. The existing culvert was damaged in Hurricane Fran resulting in placing steel plates over the top.

The DOT has offered the contractor an incentive of $200,000 if they can have the road re-opened by November 5th.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

RoadWork
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Electrical work to close lanes on HWY 133 near Mallory Creek
Read More»
The StarNews reports the developer is planning a gated community of around 30 homes within the Brunswick Forest neighborhood. (Photo: StarNews)
7 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Town of Leland to study Brunswick Forest Traffic
Read More»
Bids in place for new Willows entrance. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Leland considering new entrance for Willows neighborhood
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments