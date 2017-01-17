Part of 3rd Street could be closed until end of 2017 for NCDOT construction

Portion of 3rd Street near Greenfield Lake could be closed until end of 2017. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A busy intersection in New Hanover County will soon be closed for several months as NCDOT replaces an old pipe.

The project will replace a large box culvert at the intersection of Burnett St., Third St., Front St. and Carolina Beach Road.

They expect the Third Street closure to happen from April 10 until the end of the year. The existing culvert was damaged in Hurricane Fran resulting in placing steel plates over the top.

The DOT has offered the contractor an incentive of $200,000 if they can have the road re-opened by November 5th.