Charges filed in Columbus County animal cruelty case

A Columbus County resident was charged with animal cruelty for the conditions this and two other dogs were living in at a home near Delco on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: Columbus County Animal Control)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A magistrate has filed criminal summonses in an animal cruelty case in Columbus County.

Animal Control Manager Joey Prince says he obtained summonses today for Andrew L. Brown for nine charges after investigators say dogs were found at a home at 21575 Andrew Jackson Highway near Delco this week in bad conditions.

According to Animal Control, the three dogs had no food and only stagnant, dirty water to drink. One was so tightly chained to a tree it could not move, investigators said.

In addition, the animals did not have their rabies vaccines, as required by law.

Another dog inside the home was being fed and cared for, although it also did not have its rabies vaccination.

Prince says Brown is due in court to answer to the charges on Feb. 28. He says the case is still under investigation.

Prince also said charges were dropped against a woman in the case after investigators learned she had not lived at the home for six months.