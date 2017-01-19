Chasity Melvin to enter NC Sports Hall of Fame

Chasity Melvin served as WWAY's analyst and co-host during the 2013-14 high school basketball season.

RALEIGH, NC (GOPACK.COM RELEASE) — Chasity Melvin of the NC State women’s basketball team has been named to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the organization announced Thursday.

She and seven other members will be enshrined during the 54th annual induction banquet on the evening of Friday, May 5, at the Raleigh Convention Center. An afternoon news conference will be held on Thursday, May 4, at 4 p.m., at the N.C. Museum of History, located at 5 East Edenton Street in downtown Raleigh.

In 1994, Melvin began a storied career at NC State during which she led the program to its first Final Four appearance as a senior in 1998. Her 37 points in a loss to eventual runner-up Louisiana Tech ranks among the top single-game scoring performances in program history and came just after she was named the NCAA East Regional MVP.

To anyone who takes a glance at a list of this and other accomplishments from Melvin’s Wolfpack career, it should come as no surprise that she was also inducted into the third class of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in October 2014.

Melvin began making an impact as soon as she joined the Wolfpack and still holds the title for most points scored as a freshman as well as most field goals made by a freshman. In addition to being named ACC Rookie of the year, this freshman campaign earned her nomination to both the ACC All-Freshman team and the All-Tournament team, paving the way for future success. Melvin went on to become the first player in NC State history to lead the team in field goal percentage all four years of her college career and only the second player in NC State history to obtain 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

With appearances in the NCAA Tournament each season, Melvin also holds program career records for most games played in the tournament (11), most points (230), and most rebounds (82). In addition, she was elected to the NCAA All-Final Four team her senior year and was named a Kodak All-American.

Finishing her career at NC State fourth on the all-time points list with 2,042, Melvin went on to be drafted 11th overall by the WNBA’s Cleveland Rockers in 1999. This began an illustrious twelve-year professional career during which she also played for the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky in addition to making successful stops in Italy, Israel, Spain, Poland, and Russia.

Melvin currently works as the Director of Communications at the Kay Yow Cancer Fund in Raleigh and occasionally serves as a color analyst for NC State women’s basketball games on ACC Network Extra.

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Current North Carolina baseball coach Mike Fox, former North Carolina State women’s basketball player Chasity Melvin and former Duke basketball player Steve Vacendak are part of this year’s class of inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The eight-person group was announced Thursday and will be formally inducted May 5.

The other inductees are:

– Glenn Bass, former East Carolina and professional football player;

– Dwight Durante, a former Catawba basketball player who went on to tour with the Harlem Globetrotters;

– Ben Sutton, the founder of college media and marketing company ISP Sports;

– longtime sports writer and columnist Caulton Tudor;

– Stephanie Wheeler, a gold medalist for the U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team.

