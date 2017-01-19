Hampstead teen accused of breaking into same home twice

Parker Ryan Legwin (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hampstead teen accused of breaking into homes and cars.

Parker Ryan Legwin, 18, is accused of breaking into the same home on two separate occasions and stealing from the home.

He is charged with 2 counts of 1st Degree Burglary, 2 counts of Felony Larceny, 2 counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, 3 counts of Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle and 1 count of misdemeanor Larceny.

Legwin is in jail under a $60,000 bond.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

 

