Eddings family expecting twins almost two years after losing 2 sons in crash

Dobbs Eddings, pictured with his mother Hadley and father Gentry, died in a crash in Hampstead.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A couple who lost both of their children in a crash on Highway 17 in Pender County in 2015 is preparing to welcome two more children into the world soon.

The Eddings family touched many lives in the Cape Fear and across the state almost two years ago when they got into a tragic car accident on their way home from the Wilmington area to Charlotte on Memorial Day Weekend in 2015.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings lost their two-year-old son Dobbs and newborn baby Reed in the May 2015 crash.

Today, Hadley posted in a Facebook group called “Prayers for the Eddings Family” that she is pregnant with twins. She told us she is happy to announce the update.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful!” Hadley said. “Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!”

A big congratulations to the Eddings family.

The driver in the crash pleaded guilty to his charges and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015. The Eddings then forgave the man responsible, Matthew Blair Deans, in the courtroom full of people.