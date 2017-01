Wilmington Police investigate a robbery at NewBridge Bank on S. College Road in Wilmington on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Seamans/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police say a white man in a dark blue hoodie, wearing shades and a mask walked into the Newbridge Bank at 704 South College just before 2:00 p.m.

Police say the man had a gun and demanded cash from the teller. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

This same bank was robbed three weeks ago today.

If you have any information, call Wilmington police or use text-a-tip.