Locks changed on the Greeks restaurant without eviction notice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Owners of a long time Wilmington restaurant say they showed up to work this morning to find someone else’s things inside and the locks changed.

The owners of The Greeks in Downtown Wilmington say another business started moving in early this morning.

After five years of running The Greeks restaurant, General Manager Yanni Papanikolaou never expected to show up to this.

“We came in and saw somebody else’s stuff in here,” Papanikolaou said.

Papanikolaou said their security cameras had been disabled and the owner of a pizza restaurant had moved all of his equipment in.

“They just thought they would be operating, which is illegal in a lot of ways,” Papanikolaou said.

Papanikolaou said they have had some issues with their landlord, including trying to get a leaky roof fixed.

“This all started because we told the landlord to fix those things,” Papanikolaou said.

Meanwhile, the owner of Gino’s Pizza, Gill Huff, was under the impression he would be moving into this spot today.

“We had a lease effective today, February 1, and the locks were changed last night,” Huff said.

Shortly after that, Papanikolaou called the police.

“I guess the legal system determined that the way it was done was not proper, so we have to remove our things from the restaurant until they get it resolved,” Huff said.

The building’s realtor, Tom Hietmen, said he did not file an eviction notice with the court, because he said the Greeks are more than $10,000 behind on rent.

“Really? I mean if you got a problem with me then give me 30 days,” Papanikolaou said. “We part ways. We’ve paid our dues. Like I said, May will be five years.”

We checked to see if this is legal. Lieutnant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said you cannot legally evict someone without going through civil court.

The Greeks owners said they plan to start looking for another space somewhere downtown. The realtor, Tom Heitman, said he went to the courthouse and filed today.

  • CujoInNC ✓Patriot

    And also illegal!

  • Roger Mulley

    I am sure the realtor had been in touch and warned them. Don’t know how many MONTHS they were behind and if payments were being received.

    • Yanni Papanikolaou

      No Roger the realtor didn’t get in touch. Behind? Not at all. If he had been in the right, about us being behind then the court and the judge would have issued an order right there. Mr. Heitman is the epitome of unprofessionalism and shady business dealings.
      All he had to do was fix the roof of this building and not go behind our back and sign a lease. Do not be concerned, the real estate commission has been notified.
      As for us we are still here operating, and will find a new space because frankly we don’t want to deal with Mr. Heitman and his unprofessional ways any more.

      • Sorry to hear of your situation. This was just WRONG all the way around! We all know there are crooked, conniving, selfish, greedy “realtors” and “landlords” all over this town. They demand top dollar and won’t put a nickle in sideways to maintain their own property! I hope every business person remembers THIS realtors name AND reputation!
        The very best of luck to you with finding a better facility with an honest landlord that gives a crap!

      • Roger Mulley

        Yanni, Sorry to hear that. We will be down to eat. We live about 2 miles from Monkey Junction towards Carolina Beach.

      • Roger Mulley

        Are you back open?

    • CujoInNC ✓Patriot

      Any realtor to stupid to know that this is not how you are legally allowed to evict a tenant should not have a job as a realtor! Furthermore, a tenant can sometimes withhold their rent payment when a landlord refuses or fails to make legitimate and necessary repairs, which is one reason that Eviction Statues do not allow landlords to do what this realtor did, which was to ignore the legal process which affords both parties the opportunity to present their complaints before a judge or magistrate. If I was the owner of this property this realtor would no longer be allowed to manage my property or interests, his actions in this incident are unacceptable! If I was the owner of Gino’s Pizza I would tear up the lease agreement and force the realtor to defend his “contract fraud” in court.

