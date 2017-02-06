Man battling cancer meets Eddie Van Halen via FaceTime

Michael Brewer meets famous musician Eddie Van Halen via FaceTime Monday. (Photo: Julie Brewer/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We first told you about Michael Brewer when he received his wish to fly in a helicopter on New Year’s Eve.

He was able to check off another bucket list wish Monday when he had the opportunity to FaceTime with musician Eddie Van Halen.

After given a terminal diagnosis from prostate cancer, Brewer is set to live life to the fullest. His’s wife Julie shared photos when they were able to chat with Van Halen.

They were able to do so thanks to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

The couple said the experience was simply amazing and felt like we were sitting and chatting with a close friend.