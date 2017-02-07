11-year-old challenges MARSOC Marines to plank off to help boy who needs kidney

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An 11-year-old boy in Surf City is trying to raise money to help a boy he has never met get the kidney he desperately needs.

Last money we told you about Ethan Blevins, 11. He has been trying to raise money for a boy named Zeb Carlyle, 15, from Holly Ridge by auctioning off his wresting medals, trophies, and belts.

Now, Ethan is challenging Marines from Camp Lejeune to a plank off. Ethan’s dad, Daniel Blevins, said on Saturday February 18, Ethan will be going up against the special ops team MARSOC. The event is $20 to enter or $5 for children.

Blevins said Ethan can hold a plank for more than two hours. He also said Ethan has been training to hold a plank for at least three hours.

Blevins said they have also reached out to base officials at Camp Lejeune. He said they are still waiting to hear back on whether they can participate.

