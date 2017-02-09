Appeals court: Trump travel ban remains blocked

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CNN) – Today a federal appeals court in San Francisco voted for President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers, from seven predominantly Muslim nations, to remain blocked.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals released its decision around 6:00 PM this evening.

The court decided to uphold a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S.

An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible. U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The administration said the seven nations – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – have raised terrorism concerns. The states argued that the ban targets Muslims.

