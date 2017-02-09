Water main break shuts down restrooms at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A water main break caused by construction work forced officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to close restrooms on four concourses.

The airport said on its Twitter page that no flights were impacted by the problem, but added some restaurants closed because if the break. Officials said restrooms in the hourly parking deck and in Concourse E were working.

By 4 p.m., water service was restored to Concourse D, although officials said pressure was lower than normal. Restrooms in Concourses A, B and C were still out of service.

Officials said crews were working to repair the break, which was discovered around 3 p.m.

