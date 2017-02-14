Protestors hand-deliver Valentines to Senators to defend Affordable Care Act

Valentine's Day message for Senator Richard Burr (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of people in Wilmington is using Valentine’s day to try to get some attention from our Representatives in Congress.

Dozens showed up at Senator Richard Burr’s office in downtown Wilmington today to hand deliver personalized Valentines.

“We’re delivering notes with personalized stories,”Kyle Horton said.

Horton said it is a Valentine’s Day message addressed to Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

“To say have a heart and save our health care,” Horton said.

Horton said they are part of groups defending the affordable care act including “Suit up Wilmington” which has taken to social media and other means to try and get face to face with the men who serve them in Washington.

“Many of us have been requesting a town hall, so that we can actually meet with our representatives,” Horton said.

A spokeswoman for Representative David Rouzer told us, “Congressman Rouzer has always been accessible to the public and will continue to do so in a variety of ways, including events accessible to every citizen.”

Burr’s spokeswoman said “Senator Burr values constituent feedback and encourages constructive conversation.”

Tillis’s spokesman Daniel Keylin sent us a picture from a different rally.

“With all due respect,” Keylin wrote. “Are you asking us to respond to the same ‘Suit Up Wilmington’ group that re-tweeted this photo with the sign on the right?’

The sign compares Tillis to a male body part.

“That would not be us,” Horton said. “We have been very clear that we are constituents and we have a voice. Inappropriate behavior and inappropriate calls to action doesn’t forward our cause.”

“There are obviously strong opinions on either side. Do you think there is a compromise that can be had here?” we asked Horton.

“You know I do think there is a compromise, because I saw Sen. Tillis wrote a recent OpEd that said how he had an intention to work across the aisle,” Horton said. “We really want to hold him to that, to work across the aisle.”

Tillis spokesman Daniel Keylin says the Senator has said he wants to ignore both the far left and far right and try to work with folks in the middle who are willing to compromise.

While Keylin questioned our willingness to give air time to a group like Suit up Wilmington and its agenda, we also have a standing offer for Senator Tillis, as well as Senator Burr and Congressman Rouzer, to come on air and talk about their agenda and other issues.