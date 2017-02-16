Gottfried won’t return for Wolfpack after current season ends

RALEIGH, NC (NC STATE RELEASE) — Mark Gottfried will not return as NC State men’s basketball coach following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, Director of Athletics Debbie Yow announced today. Gottfried is in his sixth season leading the Wolfpack.

“Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program,” said Yow. “While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season.”

Gottfried will remain the NC State head coach through the remainder of the season. NC State is 122-82 during his tenure, and 47-55 in ACC play.

“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” said Gottfried. “NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”

Plans for the search process for a successor will begin immediately.