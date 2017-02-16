Next American Horror Story theme: The 2016 election

US (ABC) — “American Horror Story” is taking on a new challenge: politics.

The show’s producer, Ryan Murphy, revealed on Wednesday night that the next installment of FX’s horror anthology will zero in on the 2016 presidential election. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Murphy said that he’s pulling inspiration from the Nov. 8 election that saw now-President Donald Trump pull off a surprise victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Will there be a character based on Trump? When asked the question by Cohen, Murphy played it coy, telling him, “maybe.”

It’s already been confirmed that “AHS” veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for the next season, which, as Murphy revealed, will begin shooting in June. FX renewed “AHS” through Season 9 in January.