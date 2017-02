Karen Sanders Matchunis (Photo: Facebook)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the woman found dead in a retention pond in Southport Saturday morning.

Southport Police said Karen Sanders Matchunis was found dead Saturday morning.

Police said Matchunis was discovered around 10:00 a.m. off Robert Ruark Drive, near the GoGas in Southport.

Matchunis’ boyfriend told us she went for a walk Friday night before she went missing.

Police said it is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.