Joey Price accepts football head coaching job in South Carolina

Joey Price talks about being the new head football coach at St. James High School on February 21, 2017. Photo WPDE

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WWAY) — Wallace-Rose Hill head football coach Joey Price stepped down a few weeks ago, even though he’s been able to win five state championships at the Duplin County school. In fact, Price and the Bulldogs secured state titles during the last three years. On Monday, Price was approved by the Horry County School Board to be the new head football coach at St. James High School. The Sharks were win-less in 2016. The only way is up. “South Carolina football is more lucrative than North Carolina football, supplement-wise and how much they put into it,” Price told WPDE TV on Tuesday. “North Carolina is a basketball state. I will not deny that. I’d like to make football work here, but it’s going to take a lot of work and effort, more than they realize to support these kids and the effort they’re going to have to put out for this program to be successful.”

Joey Price served as the head football coach at South Columbus High School prior to his tenure at Wallace-Rose Hill.