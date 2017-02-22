Gov. Roy Cooper discusses teacher pay, HB2 during stop in Cape Fear

Gov. Roy Cooper tours Bradley Creek Elementary School (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper discussed plans to increase teacher pay during a trip to the Cape Fear today.

It was an exciting day for the students and teachers at Bradley Creek Elementary School as Governor Cooper popped in and out of their classrooms.

“It was extremely exciting and rewarding to know that he values public education,” Music Teacher Michael Lauricella said.

During his tour, Cooper announced what he has planned for teachers in his upcoming budget.

“A five percent average teacher raise this year and another five percent teacher raise next year,” Cooper said.

Cooper also wants to give each teacher a $150 stipend at the beginning of each year for classroom supplies. It is a plan that left music teacher Michael Lauricella hopeful.

“I think that teachers have been under valued and under paid and I think this is a great way to get the ball rolling,” Lauricella said.

The Governor said he plans to do all of this without raising taxes.

“If we make it a priority, if we don’t continue with corporate tax giveaways, if we don’t continue with tax breaks for the wealthy, then we will have the funds to invest,” Cooper said.

Another priority for Cooper’s is repealing HB2.

“We need to repeal it,” Cooper said. “It’s costing us hundreds of millions of dollars, thousands of jobs. It’s been a stain on our state’s reputation.”

We asked how he plans to do that with a Republican majority in the General Assembly.

“We are going to keep talking,” Cooper said. “If the Republican leadership would put House Bill 2 on the floor for a vote, it would pass. There are enough Republicans and Democrats to do this.”

Cooper said his budget will be released in the next few weeks.

Cooper will be back in Wilmington on March 14 for the Chamber of Commerce’s 150th annual meeting.