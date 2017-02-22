Kevin Keatts speaks candidly about being tied to NC State coaching vacancy

Kevin Keatts talks with WWAY's John Rendleman about the coaching opening at NC State on February 22. 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mark Gottfried won’t return next season as the NC State men’s head basketball coach.

There’s certainly not an official list of candidates, but UNCW head basketball coach Kevin Keatts has been listed as a potential candidate by numerous so-called sports experts.

WWAY’s John Rendleman asked Keatts on Wednesday if he’s had any contact with anyone associated with NC State basketball.

“I have not,” Keatts said, but he added, “When you win games and you are a coach who has had some success, and we have had some years of success, then obviously your name will be mentioned with a lot of opportunities. I have been so locked in with this team that I have not spoken with anybody, nor do I plan on speaking with anybody, because my focus is obviously on UNCW.”

We asked Keatts if the NC State opening has been a distraction. “It’s not going to be a distraction, because we don’t talk about it,” Keatts said. “A lot of these things you hear are from the internet. I hear it. When you win, people will talk about some stuff. I’d rather they be talking about it than not.”