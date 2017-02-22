Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance

2 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

By MARIA DANILOVA and SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A government official says the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. The White House says President Donald Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.

A government official with direct knowledge of the administration’s plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Trump is correct! It should remain as a “state matter”! Allow the people to vote on it and be over with this bull-hooie!

  • guest45

    “A government official with direct knowledge of the administration’s
    plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was
    not authorized to speak on the record.”

    anyone leaking government info without authorization should be subject to prison and hard time, this is the cesspool that has been put into place in Washington and needs draining before we can move forward, no wonder the news get’s so twisted out of sorts.

Related News

H.R. McMcaster
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Times Square rally protests Trump immigration policies
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Panama’s president talks to Trump ahead of visit
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments