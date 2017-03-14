911 call released in crash that killed Southport Police Officer

Jason Freeman
Southport Police Ofc. Jason Freeman died after crashing his patrol car off duty on March 12, 2017. (Photo: Facebook)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call from the crash that killed a Southport Police Officer over the weekend in Supply.

The Highway Patrol said Southport Police Officer Jason Freeman crashed his patrol car on Stone Chimney Road Sunday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but someone freeman’s patrol car and called 911.

“There has been a major accident,” the 911 caller said. “It’s one car.”

Highway patrol said Freeman was exceeding the 55 mile per hour speed limit ran off the road, hit a mailbox then hit a ditch and spun back up into the road.

Dispatch: “Did they hit a tree or a ditch or what? Did they roll over?”

911 Caller: “It is smashed. It is completely.. It looks like a tin can.”

Southport Police Chief Gary Smith said Freeman was off duty when it happened.

Dispatch: “Was the driver thrown from the vehicle, sir or is he still in it?

911 Caller: “No ma’am. He is still in the vehicle. We just can’t get the door. It’s lodged.”

The crash is still under investigation. The Highway Patrol is waiting for toxicology results.

