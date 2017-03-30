Report: Southport officer was driving 100 mph when he crashed

Jason Freeman Southport Police
Ofc. Jason Freeman died in a car accident Sunday March 12, 2017. (Photo: Southport Police Department/Facebook)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport Police officer was driving 100 mph when he crashed his cruiser, according to a report from the NC Highway Patrol.

Jason Freeman, of Supply, died in the crash around 5 a.m. March 12 in the 1200 block of Stone Chimney Road. It’s still unknown why Freeman was driving his cruiser in that area at that time. Freeman was not on duty at the time of the crash.

According to the report, alcohol is suspected, but investigators do not believe Freeman was impaired. Sgt. Eric Harris said toxicology results have not yet been released.

“Basically the totality of the circumstances at the scene, the investigation, the observation of the vehicle and the deceased and there are telltale signs if somebody has alcohol in their system from the collision and without getting into all those details, the trooper does suspect there was alcohol,” Harris said.

Highway Patrol had previously said Freeman was exceeding the 55 mile per hour speed limit ran off the road, hit a mailbox then hit a ditch and spun back up into the road.

A 911 caller said, “It’s smashed. It is completely… it looks like a tin can.”

Freeman had been with the Southport Police Department for less than a year.

Law enforcement officers from across the state turned out for his funeral earlier this month.

  • Concerned Dad

    5 am, 100 mph, in his cruiser, don’t know why he was in that area….. sad situation.

    I bet the toxicology report will not be good. Drunk driving will get you.

  • Connie Vaughn

    Everyone makes mistakes and bad decisions…He was a hero to those of us who knew him. Please be more considerate when making comments.

    • scrod

      Maybe our heros need more support, better training, and more oversight. There have been a lot of wrecks involving patrol cars in the area lately.

      • Gary Anderson

        There is a bunch of corrupt crooks that have come to town to connect with the already corrupt here. People be on alert! These group of corrupt individuals are attempting to elude on a local and federal level. Do your research of the major metro cities in the US. They are infecting our infrastructures and government agencies; hell even intercepting communications to the proper authorities.

    • cheese101

      Don’t use the mistakes word when describing choices people make. Stick with bad decisions and unfortunately he paid with his life for his.

    • Don Adkins

      Just because he has a magic suit and a tin badge does not make him a hero….

  • Don Adkins

    See he was NOT the friggin hero everyone said he was…..bet you stupid pigs feel stupid showing up to his funeral….NOT A HERO JUST A DRUNK IDIOT

    • cheese101

      Anger much?

      • Don Adkins

        No the truth

      • cheese101

        The truth that you are angry?

