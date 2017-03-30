Report: Southport officer was driving 100 mph when he crashed

Ofc. Jason Freeman died in a car accident Sunday March 12, 2017. (Photo: Southport Police Department/Facebook)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport Police officer was driving 100 mph when he crashed his cruiser, according to a report from the NC Highway Patrol.

Jason Freeman, of Supply, died in the crash around 5 a.m. March 12 in the 1200 block of Stone Chimney Road. It’s still unknown why Freeman was driving his cruiser in that area at that time. Freeman was not on duty at the time of the crash.

According to the report, alcohol is suspected, but investigators do not believe Freeman was impaired. Sgt. Eric Harris said toxicology results have not yet been released.

“Basically the totality of the circumstances at the scene, the investigation, the observation of the vehicle and the deceased and there are telltale signs if somebody has alcohol in their system from the collision and without getting into all those details, the trooper does suspect there was alcohol,” Harris said.

Highway Patrol had previously said Freeman was exceeding the 55 mile per hour speed limit ran off the road, hit a mailbox then hit a ditch and spun back up into the road.

A 911 caller said, “It’s smashed. It is completely… it looks like a tin can.”

Freeman had been with the Southport Police Department for less than a year.

Law enforcement officers from across the state turned out for his funeral earlier this month.