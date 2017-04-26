911 calls: Gunman burst through door to kill woman

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 911 caller reveals the man who shot and killed a woman in a neighborhood off Masonboro Loop Road yesterday burst through the door of her home armed with a gun.

Brittany Fullwood, 34, was shot and killed in her home around 2 p.m. while her young child was nearby.

A woman called 911 and told the operator she had just gotten home when she saw a man running down the road saying his roommate had been shot.

“The man was running down the road screaming call 911, a man shot my roommate, they shot a woman,” the caller told 911. “Oh, he saw it go off in her face,” she added later.

That alleged gunman has been identified as William Bernicki, 48, from Lumberton.

“Saw him burst through the door, and pull a gun?” the caller yells out to the unidentified man who was the witness. “The barrel of the gun come through the door. And he saw him shoot her?”

The caller also tells 911 there’s a child in the backyard and Fullwood’s boyfriend had also pulled up before it happened.

Fullwood’s father, Raymond Fullwood, confirms her boyfriend was there at the time.

He says the boyfriend, identified online as Charles Herzig, Chief of Northwest Fire Department, had to leave and go to work and when he left the house, William Bernicki was in the driveway and had a gun. Raymond Fullwood says Charlie tried to stop him, but Bernicki kicked in the door and shot Brittany multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

According to the 911 call log, Fullwood and Bernicki were found in the hallway.

Bernicki was still alive and EMS took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Investigators have not revealed the relationship between the two, but Fullwood’s father says Bernicki was obsessed with his daughter.