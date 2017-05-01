Onslow County teens accused of distributing nude photo of teacher

By:
Submitted:

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Two Onslow County high school students are accused of ‘catfishing’ a teacher to get a nude photo from a social media site and then sending the picture to other students.

Brian Joshua Anderson, 16, and Brittney Renee Luckenbaught, 16, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images.

Each was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. Their first court appearance is set for June 15.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the Swansboro High School students got the image of the teacher after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site.

Our affiliate WCTI reports the teacher, David Laughinghouse, 51, remains suspended with pay from SHS.

 

  • Old Surfer

    “Phobia” means “fear, this is hate. I also have to wonder about a teacher that allows themselves to get scammed this way. Sounds like they used very poor judgement. I doubt seriously that the past election had anything to do with this, this was just two rotten kids doing what rotten kids do.

  • FAEN

    What a horrible thing to do. Where did these kids learn this sort of homophobia? Their parents?

    IMHO this past election has really emboldened the worst type of behavior.

    I hope this teacher who did nothing wrong comes out of it as best he can.

