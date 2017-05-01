Onslow County teens accused of distributing nude photo of teacher

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Two Onslow County high school students are accused of ‘catfishing’ a teacher to get a nude photo from a social media site and then sending the picture to other students.

Brian Joshua Anderson, 16, and Brittney Renee Luckenbaught, 16, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor disclosure of private images.

Each was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. Their first court appearance is set for June 15.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the Swansboro High School students got the image of the teacher after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site.

Our affiliate WCTI reports the teacher, David Laughinghouse, 51, remains suspended with pay from SHS.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)