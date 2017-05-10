NC receives less than 1% of requested federal aid following Matthew

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper had released a letter written to President Donald Trump and congressional leadership where he expresses his “shock and disappointment” in the lack of federal funds for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

Last month, Cooper worked with Senator Thom Tillis and Representatives David Price and David Rouzer on compiling an unmet needs request to Congress. This week, state officials learned that of the more than $900 million requested, North Carolina will receive just $6.1 million, less than 1% of the resources needed to help communities and families fix homes, repair businesses and recover from the historic flooding.

In today’s letter, Gov. Cooper reiterated the critical and immediate need for support and urged the President to visit affected communities to better understand the challenges that remain.

“Families across Eastern North Carolina need help to rebuild and recover, and it is an incredible failure by the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to turn their backs,” said Cooper. “Matthew was a historic storm and we are still working every day to help families return home and rebuild their communities. North Carolinians affected by this storm cannot be ignored by the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership, and I will continue to work with our Congressional delegation to get North Carolina residents affected by the storm the help they deserve.”

Gov. Coooper’s office released this summary of North Carolina’s federal unmet needs request: