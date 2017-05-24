Willie Stargell’s family ‘blindsided’ by decision to auction baseball memorabilia

Willie Stargell's baseball memorabilia up for auction (Photo: ABC Sports)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Memorabilia from the late Pittsburgh Pirate Willie Stargell, also known as “Pops,” is now up for auction. However, Stargell’s children are not too happy about it.

A family friend reached out to WWAY with concerns following the announcement from his widow Margaret Weller-Stargell Tuesday. Weller-Stargell, who married the Baseball Hall of Famer in 1993, announced SCP Auctions will auction off her late husband’s most prized baseball memorabilia.

Items up for sale include Stargell’s National League MVP award, two World Series rings and his Hall of Fame induction ring.

According to a Facebook post, Stargell’s children say they were “blindsided” by the auction and believe their dad’s belongings should be placed in the Baseball Hall of Fame or museums for all to see.

“We had absolutely no knowledge of this. We were not forewarned. Not even consulted or advised, isn’t even part of a notion. It took us completely by surprise,” Stargell’s daughter Precious Stargell Cushman said.

His kids believe their father, who died in Wilmington in 2001, would not want that.

“If our father were here right now, we wouldn’t even be at this point with the auction going on. It would still be in the family and we wouldn’t have to worry about it leaving anywhere. At all. Ever,” Willie Stargell Jr. said.

WWAY reached out to Weller-Stargell about his children’s concerns.

“As for Willie’s children being blindsided, they have known since their father died that their father left those items to me in his will,” Weller-Stargell said in an e-mailed statement. “Through the auction process with this incredibly reputable organization, these items will be in the hands of those that will appreciate the significance of them to the game of baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates.”

Stargell’s children want all of his things to go to Pittsburgh for the people to see and witness.

“We really just want to hold our father’s legacy up and make sure that it can stay in a public place in a place where it is loved and respected,” daugter Dawn Stargell Moore said.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Willie Stargell Foundation, which helps people suffering from kidney disease. Weller-Stargell stated she will also give some of the money to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Pirates Charities.

The auction of Stargell’s memorabilia started Wednesday morning and runs until June 10.

To see all that is up for auction, click here.