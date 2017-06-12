CFPUA releases service map as questions about toxins in water continue

Areas shaded in blue receive water from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant and areas in green receive water from various groundwater sources. Service areas are subject to change based on operational needs. (Map: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Since news broke last week about a potentially dangerous toxin the area’s water supply, there have been many questions from residents. One of the biggest is whether they get the water from the Cape Fear River that may include the chemical compound GenX.

Today, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, in whose drinking water supply GenX was found, released a service map showing where customers get their water.

Click here to view the full map (.PDF file)

On the map, areas shaded in blue get water from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, which treats water from the Cape Fear River. Areas in green receive water from various groundwater sources.

CFPUA says service areas are subject to change based on operational needs. CFPUA said Friday it’s waiting for advise from state and federal regulators.

Earlier today the utility released a letter from the NC Department of Environmental Quality in response to a letter CFPUA sent the

state regulatory agency last week. In the letter, DEQ said it is waiting on guidance from the EPA about what if anything needs to be done about the chemical, which is made at the Chemours plant on the Cape Fear River near the Cumberland-Bladen county line.

DEQ and area water providers say all drinking water from systems in our area continue to meet all state and federal drinking water standards for safety, but there are no state or federal standards for GenX in drinking water at this time.

County and city leaders are working to schedule a meeting with Chemours and DEQ to discuss the situation.