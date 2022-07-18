10th annual Airlie Gardens art exhibit displays uniquely designed fiberglass rabbits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Airlie Gardens is holding its 10th annual art exhibit, with large fiberglass rabbits designed by artists displayed on the property.

This year’s exhibit, “Hoppy Times”, has ten 4.5 foot tall fiberglass rabbits, each uniquely decorated by a group of artists from the Wilmington area, and from across the state.

The exhibit is set up “scavenger hunt” style, encouraging guests to explore the grounds to find all of the pieces.

“We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback. People love to find the bunnies, and it’s again – just a fun activity. You would think the scavenger hunt would just be for the little kids, but every adult that comes through is like don’t forget to give me my scavenger hunt. So, they really are excited to be able to explore the gardens and find all ten,” said Janine Powell, New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director of Development.

Hoppy Times will be on display until December 31. After that, the pieces will be auctioned off to benefit Airlie Gardens.