1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say a second person has been taken into custody following a shooting at a shopping mall that left one person dead and three other people wounded.

Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said Wednesday that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation.

Pacillas stressed that there was no further danger to the public.

The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.