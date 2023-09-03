$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport

(Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH – The Labor Day weekend Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought their ticket at a Brunswick County convenience store.

The lucky winner bought the $2 ticket at the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 25, 38, 42, 66, 67, and 19.

The $1 million prize became one of two nationally in the drawing while a $3 Powerball ticket won $2 million in Minnesota.

In another big North Carolina win Saturday, a $1 ticket bought in Durham won $50,000. The ticket, purchased at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard in Durham, matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of that win are 1 in 913,129.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $435 million jackpot, or $210.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.