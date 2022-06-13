13th annual “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” taking place around the Cape Fear on June 23rd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people across the world will be taking part in the “world’s largest swim lesson” later this month, offering the opportunity for people of any age to learn the important skill.

The 24-hour global campaign will take place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and water parks around the world, including many pool sites here in Wilmington.

According to the YMCA of southeastern NC, swim-related incidents are the leading cause of unintended death for children ages 1-4, the second leading cause for children ages 5-14 and third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death worldwide.

“These international community collaborations increase visibility and spotlight how important it is to teach kids and adults how to be safe in and around the water,” Nir Family YMCA Executive Director Shannon Berg said. “Last year was the first time our community participated in this worldwide event and together we served over 375 kids. Seeing participants getting out of the pool with big smiles and a sense of accomplishment was a memorable moment for all who helped make this event happen. This year we have the opportunity to reach over 600 kids and adults by offering the program at even more pools in our community.”

Waves of Wilmington COO and head coach Dave Sokolofsky says his swim team is excited to participate in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

“We feel it is imperative for everyone to learn to swim, whether you’re a 5-year-old kid or a 105-year-old kid!” Sokolofsky said. “Not only does learning to swim prevent accidental drowning deaths, but it is also a lot of fun.”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will take place on Thursday, June 23rd at the following locations and times:

Brigade Boys & Girls Club

2759 Vance St.

Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

Legion Pool

2131 Carolina Beach Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Nir Family YMCA

2710 Market St.

Wilmington, NC 28403

Time: 4:15pm – 7:30pm

NSEA Swim

750 Bess Street,

Wilmington, NC 2840

Time: 9:00am-12:00am

Robert Strange Pool

401 S. 10th St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm

YWCA

2815 S College Rd.

Wilmington, NC 28412

Time: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

This event is free to the community and available to children and adults ages 5 and older. Registration is required to participate. To learn more or register online visit: www.ymcasenc.org/wlsl