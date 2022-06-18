19th NC Blueberry Festival is officially underway in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival kicked off on Friday in Burgaw, for the first time in more than two years.

The Blueberry Festival had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and many residents are excited about the festival’s return to the town.

“I’ve been living here ever since 1944, 77 years in the same place, and what I like about the Blueberry Festival most of all is it brings a lot of people here. You get to see people, meet people, know people, and I think that’s a very important part of who we are. The small town of Burgaw is a place that loves people,” said Everett Durham, resident.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy live music, more than 170 vendors set up in downtown Burgaw and around the Pender County Courthouse Square, and more than 20 events.

Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 2-day festival, expecting it to bring a lot of revenue to the town.

“It is wonderful for our downtown merchants. There is a huge economic impact. It’s expected to be at least million, between the vendors that come out and the downtown businesses, to have –oh gosh, hopefully 40,000 people out here,” said Jaliese Blackburn, NC Blueberry Festival Association executive director.

Many say the festival is a great way to showcase local businesses and help them grow.

“It brings a little bit of business in, but if it can help the little independent person, the one who’s,– all these booths that are set up , and people are just selling their goods everybody deserves to make a dollar, or a lot of dollars and if this will let the make this money, maybe it will carry them to the next year,” said Kathy Claris, resident.

“It show how good everything is, and it’s going to be a good time. We’ll be here waiting on them when they get here,” said Sarah Murphy, vendor volunteer.

The festival will continue Saturday and will run from 9am to 10pm.