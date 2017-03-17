911 call released in daytime murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people witnessed what happened near Dock Street on Tuesday.
They all describe hearing gunshots, and then watching as a woman ran for her life.
Witnesses are calling it a deadly case of domestic violence.
Police say 42-year-old Shantell Williams was shot just before four Tuesday afternoon on dock street between 17th and 16th streets.
Witnesses say Williams was chased around the block by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Joseph Cornell Corbett the Third.
A scene many people watched in horror, that unfolded during one of many calls to 911.
“Caller: There’s a guy out here, he’s trying to kill this woman.
Dispatch: Ma’am?
Caller: It’s a silver Lexus, oh my God!
Dispatch: Ma’am, Ma’am what happened?
Caller : It’s a silver Lexus and they’re trying to run this woman over and kill her. Oh Jesus!
Dispatch: Ma’am, do you see a victim?
Caller: Oh my God he’s got a gun.”
Corbett ran from the scene.
Police called him armed and dangerous and he was arrested around midnight in Carolina Beach.
Witnesses say the couple had a rocky past.