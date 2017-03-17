911 call released in daytime murder

Joseph Cornell Corbett III killed Shanetll Williams in the middle of the day, prompting a flood of 911 calls. (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people witnessed what happened near Dock Street on Tuesday.

They all describe hearing gunshots, and then watching as a woman ran for her life.

Witnesses are calling it a deadly case of domestic violence.

Police say 42-year-old Shantell Williams was shot just before four Tuesday afternoon on dock street between 17th and 16th streets.

Witnesses say Williams was chased around the block by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Joseph Cornell Corbett the Third.

A scene many people watched in horror, that unfolded during one of many calls to 911.

“Caller: There’s a guy out here, he’s trying to kill this woman.
Dispatch: Ma’am?
Caller: It’s a silver Lexus, oh my God!
Dispatch: Ma’am, Ma’am what happened?
Caller : It’s a silver Lexus and they’re trying to run this woman over and kill her. Oh Jesus!
Dispatch: Ma’am, do you see a victim?
Caller: Oh my God he’s got a gun.”

Corbett ran from the scene.

Police called him armed and dangerous and he was arrested around midnight in Carolina Beach.

Witnesses say the couple had a rocky past.

  • OreoMilkLover215

    RIP SHANTELL WILLIAMS. 40s is so young still to be going off to heaven months ago premise on this SOB. I pray to GOD as mi entire familia en NC area and where i live now,we all pray he get death row.HE SHOULD NOT BE ABLE TO BREATHE longer than his appeals and guilty verdict,he need to be sentenced to DEATH.No mitigating circumstances i.e., a bad childhood.He is an animal simple as that. To murder your own kind, our own blk and brown people is the worse.I will follow this beyond tragic case..RIP young lady.

    • Guest2020

      Unfortunately, this case is under the purview of a District Attorney who loves to hand out deals. But, if he doesn’t see justice in this life, he surely will in the next one.

