911 call released in daytime murder

Joseph Cornell Corbett III killed Shanetll Williams in the middle of the day, prompting a flood of 911 calls. (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people witnessed what happened near Dock Street on Tuesday.

They all describe hearing gunshots, and then watching as a woman ran for her life.

Witnesses are calling it a deadly case of domestic violence.

Police say 42-year-old Shantell Williams was shot just before four Tuesday afternoon on dock street between 17th and 16th streets.

Witnesses say Williams was chased around the block by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Joseph Cornell Corbett the Third.

A scene many people watched in horror, that unfolded during one of many calls to 911.

“Caller: There’s a guy out here, he’s trying to kill this woman.

Dispatch: Ma’am?

Caller: It’s a silver Lexus, oh my God!

Dispatch: Ma’am, Ma’am what happened?

Caller : It’s a silver Lexus and they’re trying to run this woman over and kill her. Oh Jesus!

Dispatch: Ma’am, do you see a victim?

Caller: Oh my God he’s got a gun.”

Corbett ran from the scene.

Police called him armed and dangerous and he was arrested around midnight in Carolina Beach.

Witnesses say the couple had a rocky past.