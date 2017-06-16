Chemours issues statement on GenX meeting with local leaders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s been a lot of information to digest since yesterday’s big meeting in Wilmington about GenX.

It was an invitation-only session with just a single reporter in the room. Representatives from The Chemours Company, which makes the chemical compound, would not speak with reporters, but WWAY has been in touch with Chemours Senior Communications Manager Gary Combre, who was part of the meeting.

We asked Combre by e-mail for an on-camera interview with him or anyone from the company at the time and place of their choosing. We also sent some questions we wanted answered.

Late this afternoon, Combre told us by e-mail that the company is “unable to grant an on-camera interview with WWAY at this time.” He did not answer the questions we posed, but he did send this statement:

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC) today commented on its June 15th meeting with North Carolina state and local officials to discuss concerns about the polymer processing aid, Gen-X, found in the Cape Fear River. At the meeting, Chemours made clear its belief that the issues raised regarding releases from its Fayetteville facility have not had an impact on the safety of the drinking water that comes from the Cape Fear River. Chemours agrees with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that levels reported in the river would be expected to pose a low risk to human health. Chemours also reiterated its commitment to working with all state, city, and local officials going forward. An independent company since 2015, Chemours is committed to the well-being of our customers, our employees, and the communities in which we operate.

Because Chemours mentioned its stock symbol, its worth mentioning, that the company’s stock closed at $36.70 cents today. That was down 0.33 for the day.