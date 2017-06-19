Man accused of breaking into Carolina Beach home gets in fight with resident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of breaking into a home on Carolina Beach ended up getting into a fight with the person inside.

Carolina Beach Police say it happened Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police responded to a breaking and entering call and found the suspect, John Alexander Bracken, lying in the front yard.

Officers say Bracken kicked in the front door to the home and the victim heard the break in as it was happening.

The victim got to the front door as Bracken entered the home. Police say the victim got into a fight with Bracken to protect his property. Police say they did not know each other.

Police say the victim was not hurt. Bracken was taken to the New Hanover County Jail and placed under a $7,500 bond.

Bracken is now out of jail.