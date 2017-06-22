Missing diver found, medevaced from boat to EMS

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced the diver who was reported missing 36 miles southeast of Masonboro Inlet.

According to the USCG, the call came in around noon from a marine VHF from the vessel Sniper, reporting that a diver had gone down around 10:50 a.m. with about 40 minutes worth of oxygen and had failed to come back up.

The USCG says a MH 60 Jayhawk from Elizabeth City responded to search by air, while a 45 foot response crew from Wrightsville Beach also set out to search.

The Coast Guard says the person who made the initial call dove into the water, found the diver, and managed to bring that person on board the vessel.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Coast Guard helicopter took the diver to an air facility in Southport, where awaiting EMS then took the diver to Dosher Memorial Hospital.

A sunken freighter named Normannia is a dive site located 35 miles southeast of Masonboro, but no word yet if that’s where they were diving.

No word yet on the diver’s condition.

 

 

  • 58thStreetSurfer

    My brothers doing what they do best.

