Local students make final preparations for trip to Alaska

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ten local high school students are finalizing their preparations for a three week adventure in Alaska this weekend.

This is all part of the Education Without Walls program put on by the National Center for Outdoor and Adventure Education, a Wilmington non-profit organization.

The kids were packing up their clothes, sleeping bags, and all the other necessities for the trip to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park on Saturday.

They are excited for the opportunity to visit a new place and help the rangers there keep the park beautiful.

“So we’re gonna be going to Alaska to help the rangers clean trails. We’re gonna to an old archaeological site and clean it up for the next people to come through. Just clean it up for the next visitors,” said Cameron Williams, one of the lucky students getting to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The group will go over their itinerary on Wednesday, before flying to Alaska to begin their adventure on Thursday.