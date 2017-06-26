Former Wrightsville Beach police officer arrested for sex charges

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A former Wrightsville Beach police officer is charged with multiple sex offenses with a minor.

Deputy Chris Kelly worked as a Durham School Resource Officer according to our affiliate in Raleigh.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kelly was arrested Monday.

He was let go from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in April.

Search warrants of his home and electronics revealed explicit video chat messages. In one, Kelly said he would like to sleep with a student.

In September of 2016, Kelly and the Town of Wrightsville Beach Police Department were sued by a state inmate over a Fourth Amendment Violation over a seized Corvette. Just over two weeks ago, on June 12, the lawsuit was dismissed as frivolous.

According to the Lumina News, Wrightsville Beach Police awarded Kelly officer of the year in 2010.

Kelly’s bond is set at 2.5 million.

