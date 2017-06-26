Where is Steak ‘n Shake? Chain’s future in SE NC may be on hold

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans to bring the popular restaurant chain Steak ‘n Shake to southeastern North Carolina are now seemingly on hold.

The Greater Wilmington Business Journal reported last year that Nekillim Foodservice Group, led by Lloyd and Jeff Milliken of Shallotte, had acquired franchise rights to Steak ‘n Shake in our area.

The first three locations were to be on Market Street in Wilmington, Jacksonville, and Shallotte, but officials in each city tell WWAY that the group has not filed for building permits yet.

We have not been able to reach the Milliken family for comment.

