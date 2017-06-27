Brunswick County shooting suspect ‘armed and dangerous’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Douglas Anthony Blouin, Jr., 35, is wanted for a shooting that happened a little after 9 p.m. on Friday at a home in the 3000 block of Landing Street in Shallotte.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blouin is known to carry several concealed handguns.

He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you have any information on Blouin, call 911.

